Neenah School District to offer COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Students who are at least five years old in the Neenah Joint School District will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic being held next month.

According to a letter sent to families by the district, a clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine at the Wilson Elementary School gymnasium as part of a collaboration with Prevea Health.

In addition to students and staff being able to get the vaccine at the clinic, the district says their families will also be able to receive the vaccine there.

Anyone who is 5-15 years of age must have a parent or guardian present for both doses, and those who are 16 and 17 are required to have parent or guardian consent to receive the vaccine, according to the district. If a parent or guardian can’t be present, a consent form must be signed and brought to both doses.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment for the vaccine. You can also call 1-833-344-4373. A parent or guardian must make an appointment for anyone who is not yet 18 years of age.

The district says the first dose will be offered on Wednesday, December 1 from 3-7 p.m., and the second dose will be given out on Wednesday, December 22 from 3-7 p.m.

Anyone attending the clinic is asked to enter through the main entrance on Higgins Avenue.

