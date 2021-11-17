Advertisement

MILD AIR ON THE WAY OUT, BRISK AGAIN TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Highs today have been in the 40s and low 50s but we’ll gradually cool down as we go into the later part of the afternoon. Westerly winds in the 10-25 mph range should continue .

Blustery and colder conditions return tonight and all day Thursday. Wind chill values look to tumble into the 10s and 20s. While a few snow showers could affect northern Wisconsin Thursday, most of our area will just be mostly cloudy.

We’ll have a bit of a lull in the weather Friday into Saturday. Those of you heading out for the start of firearm deer season Saturday morning will likely face mostly cloudy skies, light southerly winds, and temperatures from the mid 20s to low 30s.

Our next potential weathermaker is on tap for Sunday into Monday. It’s still WAY too early to tell how this will pan out but there are some signs we could have some snow around and a return to blustery conditions. Stay tuned for more details as we fine tune things later this week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy again. HIGH: 50, slowly falling this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind-chilly (teens). Flurries FAR NORTH. LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quite blustery. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Milder, with brisk winds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy late. A wintry mix turns to snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Early snow, then partly sunny. Windy and colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 34

