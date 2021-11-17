Man sentenced to 32 years for fatal shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to 32 years in state prison for a fatal shooting in Fond du Lac.

On Nov. 17, Jesse Schultz, 27, appeared before a judge for a sentencing hearing. In addition to the prison term, Schultz was ordered to spend 14 years on extended supervision after he’s released.

Schultz was convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide after pleading guilty to the charge. Schultz was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, but he pleaded to the lesser charge of reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement.

Investigators say Schultz and Devon F. Neuman were involved in the killing of Logan C. Foster on Sept. 23, 2017. Foster was found dead in a parking lot of 260 Forest Avenue, across the street from the Press Box Tavern.

An autopsy determined Foster died from gunshot wounds.

A complaint states that Foster, Schultz, and Neuman were all at the same bar prior to the shooting. There was no indication that Schultz and Neuman knew Foster.

Investigators discovered that Foster had about $200 on him when he left the bar. His wallet was missing when his body was discovered.

Local and state investigators processed the scene and found fired shell casings, an unspent round, and footwear cast impressions.

The Wisconsin State Crime lab found that a size 10 boot impression at the scene matched boots worn by Jesse Schultz.

A witness who did heroin with Schultz said Schultz admitted to killing Foster. Schultz told the witness that he tried to rob Foster outside the Press Box Tavern, but Foster wouldn’t give up his money. Schultz told the witness that he took Devon Neuman’s gun and shot the victim and took his money.

Investigators say Devon Neuman had searched the internet for phrases “how do you get surface rust off” a pistol and ”fond du lac police shooting.” These searches were prior to police releasing information to the public about the shooting.

Neuman stood trial and was found guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Party to a Crime. His sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.