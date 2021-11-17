Advertisement

Literacy Green Bay hosting open house

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Literacy Green Bay is celebrating 40 years of helping people learn to read and write and skills to join the workforce.

The nonprofit organization will hold an open house on Thursday, Nov. 18, 4-8 p.m. It’s located at 424 S Monroe Ave.

Staff, board members, students and volunteers will talk about what the organization offers the community.

Literacy Green Bay offers classes for families and adults.

Volunteers are needed. CLICK HERE to find out how to help.

