Literacy Green Bay hosting open house

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Literacy Green Bay is celebrating 40 years of helping people learn to read and write and skills to join the workforce.

The nonprofit organization will hold an open house on Thursday, Nov. 18, 4-8 p.m. It’s located at 424 S Monroe Ave.

Staff, board members, students and volunteers will talk about what the organization offers the community.

Literacy Green Bay offers classes for families and adults.

Volunteers are needed. CLICK HERE to find out how to help.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.