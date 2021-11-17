Investigators looking for vehicle in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are looking for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s in the Town of Greenville.

It happened Nov. 16 at the restaurant at W6308 Wally Way.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt.

Investigators are looking for a 2007-2013 silver Nissan Rogue with damage to the driver’s side doors and rear passenger bumper. The Sheriff’s Office says the damage appears to be older as it was covered in tape.

If you have information, contact Sgt. Brode Zolkowski at 920-832-5614.

