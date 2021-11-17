INTERVIEW: Climate change and the Great Lakes states

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New research says it would cost nearly $5 billion over the next two years to repair the damage of climate change along the shores of the Great Lakes -- on top of money already spent to repair damage over the last two years.

Madeline Magee, the Wisconsin DNR’s Great Lakes & Mississippi River monitor coordinator, says if people think about climate change as affecting polar bears and far-away places, this report and the dollar amounts -- and how climate change will change your tax rates -- brings the discussion closer to home.

In her interview with Chris Roth, Magee talks about the damage that can already be seen along Lake Michigan, resulting in both severe storms and drought, higher high-water levels and lower lows.

