Advertisement

GOP leaders rip U.W. class that touches on race theory

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - Two top state Republicans are criticizing mandatory University of Wisconsin-Madison sexual violence prevention training that includes references to privilege, identity and critical race theory.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday demanded to know why graduate students are required to watch the two-hour webinar.

University spokesperson John Lucas said the session includes “a brief reference” to critical race theory. Vos says it’s “unacceptable” and “appalling” to mandate a class that “instills the university’s negative opinion of white students and the idea that students should feel guilty simply because of their race.”

Gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch lambasted the training in a video she posted on Facebook last month. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stainbrook family
Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 4,000 cases confirmed, 32 deaths added
Neenah Police say they have arrested three people who are suspected to have a role in an armed...
3 arrested following armed robbery in Neenah
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing a bipartisan marijuana criminal reform bill.
State lawmakers propose bipartisan marijuana criminal reform bill
Marijuana in a bowl
Wisconsin marijuana bill tries to find middle ground
State Senator André Jacque, R - De Pere, talks to Action 2 News after returning to the...
Sen. Jacque says he feels great, focused on family and work after bout with covid
WI state Rep. David Bowen
Democrat Bowen is 3rd to enter race for lieutenant governor