Advertisement

Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi state auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he received for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill.

Auditor Shad White says Tuesday he’s turning the matter over to the state attorney general’s office, a month after sending a demand letter to Favre.

White says the attorney general is in charge of enforcing unmet auditor’s demands. Favre is not facing criminal charges.

The leader of the organization that paid him is awaiting trial in one of Mississippi’s largest embezzlement cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stainbrook family
Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 4,000 cases confirmed, 32 deaths added
Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police identify victim of gas station shooting
Neenah Police say they have arrested three people who are suspected to have a role in an armed...
3 arrested following armed robbery in Neenah
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations