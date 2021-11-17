Cruz’s winter emergency car kit tips

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to get ready for winter snow, ice and cold.

Ready Wisconsin recommends putting together winter emergency kits for your vehicle.

The kit should include food, water, a flashlight, batteries and blankets. Have a snow shovel, gloves, hats, cell phone charger and kitty litter or sand for traction.

Download the FREE First Alert Weather app for your phone. CLICK HERE to get the app for Apple or Android.

Watch the video in the story to see First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina’s car kit tips.

At home, check your furnace and make sure it is serviced regularly.

Check your doors and windows to make sure they’re not letting cold air in your home.

Put fresh batteries in your smoke detectors. Make sure carbon monoxide alarms are working.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.