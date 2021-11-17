Advertisement

Cruz’s winter emergency car kit tips

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to get ready for winter snow, ice and cold.

Ready Wisconsin recommends putting together winter emergency kits for your vehicle.

The kit should include food, water, a flashlight, batteries and blankets. Have a snow shovel, gloves, hats, cell phone charger and kitty litter or sand for traction.

Watch the video in the story to see First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina’s car kit tips.

At home, check your furnace and make sure it is serviced regularly.

Check your doors and windows to make sure they’re not letting cold air in your home.

Put fresh batteries in your smoke detectors. Make sure carbon monoxide alarms are working.

