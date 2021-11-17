COLDER AND BLUSTERY ON THURSDAY

Colder conditions return tonight and with blustery winds continuing through Thursday. Lows tonight will dip into the 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens early Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with highs in the lower half of the 30s. While a few snow showers could affect northern Wisconsin, most of our area will remain snow free.

Skies should clear some on Thursday night, and lows will fall into the lower 20s. Winds should be lighter on Friday, but skies will be mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs should stay in the 30s once again. If you’re heading out for the start of gun deer season Saturday morning, you can expect temperatures from the mid 20s NORTH to lower 30s SOUTH. Highs will rise into the middle 40s by the afternoon.

Saturday likely stays dry, but the Sunday forecast is not so clear cut. An area of low pressure will likely track to our north. If it passes close enough, we could see a wintry mix developing on Sunday with a change to all snow at night. Some light snow could linger into Monday morning. At this time, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty. But, even if we do see snow, it does not appear this would be a major snowfall. Be sure to check back for updates in case things change.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with flurries across the FAR NORTH. LOW: 27 (chills in the teens)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, colder, and quite blustery. Occasional flakes... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Still cool, but with less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. A wintry mix develops... turns to snow at NIGHT. Breezy late. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Early snow, then partly sunny. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Less wind with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Early sun, then mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 40

