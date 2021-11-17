City council approves adding plaques to Chief Oshkosh statue in Menominee Park

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As cities across the country struggle with what to do about historical statues in a new era of racial awareness, Oshkosh is facing a dilemma that is similar, but different in one crucial aspect.

The local monument in question is the 10-foot bronze statue of Chief Oshkosh that stands atop a granite pedestal overlooking Lake Winnebago. No one has suggested that it be removed. Instead, the debate is over how to add to what is there, to fill out the description on an existing plaque that is insultingly incomplete.

“We could remove the statue because it’s inaccurate, or we can keep it and acknowledge the problem in a way that’s supported by the Menominee Nation,” Council member Michael Ford said.

The Oshkosh Common Council approved a project at their last meeting to address the misrepresentation of Chief Oshkosh at Menominee Park that has stood there since 1912.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and Landmarks Commission fronted the change alongside the Menominee.

For the last six years, they have been working to add five new plaques to the area.

Four of the plaques will cover various aspects of history, including a brief biography of the tribal leader, his accomplishments as a statesman and steward of sustainable forestry, and the tribe’s ancestral land.

A fifth plaque will explain why it’s necessary to provide more context around the original plaque. It will describe the misrepresentation of Chief Oshkosh’s physical features.

The three co-authors have worked on the language of the plaques since 2019 with input from the city’s Landmarks Commission. The process has taken more than two years due to concerns from several commission members about what they call a negative tone of the fifth plaque. With unanimous council support for the five plaques, the project now moves back to the Advisory Parks Board for its design recommendations.

“This isn’t about history – this is current. The Menominee tribe is here and it’s about time we recognize all of their contributions to the city,” Council member Lynnsey Erickson said.

The plaques are set to be placed in the spring.

