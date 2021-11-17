BREEZY WITH STEADY, THEN FALLING TEMPERATURES

It’s going to be another breezy day, but there’s a new twist... In the wake of a departing cold front, we’ll have a gusty west wind today. That breeze is blowing colder weather into Wisconsin. Temperatures today will holding steady in the 40s, as the colder air arrives. Later in the day, temperatures will begin to fall, as the strength of the November sun begins to wane.

Unfortunately, we won’t see much sun today. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with some clearing NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Skies will turn partly cloudy area-wide as we head towards this evening.

The weather will be wind-chilly tonight and into tomorrow. Thursday’s highs will barely make it back to the freezing mark, with “feel-like temperatures” only in the teens. Make sure you grab the heavier coat tomorrow!

Our forecast looks a little milder this weekend... Temperatures will be near freezing Saturday morning as the Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season gets started. Later in the day, highs will be back in the 40s. However, the weekend will likely end with some light accumulating snow. The Monday morning drive to work may be slippery with gusty winds developing as the snow comes to an end... Keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: W 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy again. HIGH: 47, steady temperatures

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind-chilly (teens). Flurries FAR NORTH. LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quite blustery. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Milder, with brisk winds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy late. A wintry mix turns to snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Early snow, then partly sunny. Windy and colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 34

