Attorneys for East River Trail suspect want attempted homicide charge dropped

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in an attack on a woman on the East River Trail is asking for an attempted homicide charge to be dismissed.

On Nov. 15, attorneys for Miles Cruz filed a motion to dismiss count one: Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.

A document obtained by Action 2 News states, “The Complaint, viewing all alleged facts in favor of the State, does not show probable cause that Mr. Cruz ever formed the requisite mental state to commit the crime of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.”

The motion continues, “To find probable cause for an attempt in this case would be to take impermissible inferential leaps without supporting evidence.”

On October 5, a woman walking with her 4-week-old baby was attacked on the trail on the north side of De Pere, near Allouez. Police found the woman after her husband reported his wife was overdue from her walk and he found their baby lying in the grass along the trail. The woman was found 40 to 50 yards away and spent time in a hospital for her injuries. The baby wasn’t harmed.

The criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says the woman was finishing her walk, with the baby in a wrap attached to her body, when someone wrapped a sweatshirt around her head and pulled her backwards. She felt she was going to get away because she fought really hard, hooking her finger in her attacker’s mouth and scratching his face, and she screamed thinking people in nearby houses would hear her. But the attacker’s arm was around her neck, and then his hands, and she felt her air being cut off for several seconds at a time. She didn’t know what happened to her baby, and she described passing out at least twice. She would later tell police she played dead hoping the attacker would stop choking her.

The complaint says at about the same time police found the woman, a Brown County deputy followed a person who matched a witness’s description of Cruz. Cruz, 17, denied attacking anyone on the trail.

According to the complaint, the victim’s DNA was found in Cruz’s clothing, including the hood of his sweatshirt, and on parts of his hands. Cruz’s DNA was found under the victim’s fingernail. Other DNA evidence was inconclusive or excluded Cruz.

However, Cruz’s defense argues that the complaint does not allege specific facts Cruz intended to kill the victim.

“Looking at the point where the defendant allegedly forced the victim’s head into the blacktop, or held the victim down, or choked the victim, are evidence of completed crimes of Battery (or other like crimes causing bodily harm), and Strangulation and Suffocation, but not of an intent to kill,” reads the motion filed Monday.

In addition to Attempted Homicide, Cruz is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault/Great Bodily Harm, Kidnapping, Strangulation and Suffocation, and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

