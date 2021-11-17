3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The proteins and cons of plant-based meats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A few months back, Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES comparing the fat, calories and sodium in plant-based burgers to their meat-based kin. Today, Brad looks at another way to measure the value of plant-based burgers: Protein. Or, more accurately, amino acids.

He also goes into greater detail about watching the lunar eclipse Thursday night. Or, more accurately, really early Friday morning. It’s a near-total eclipse and it’s the longest lunar eclipse of the century.

We hope to see your pictures of the moon submitted Friday at wbay.com/photos.

