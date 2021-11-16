WISDOT continuing several road projects through winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a running joke that Wisconsin has two seasons--road construction and winter. However, there is an exception this year. Not all road work will stop during these coldest months.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will continue five projects through winter: HWY 29 in Brown County, HWY 15 in Outagamie County, Highways 67 and 23 in Fond Du Lac County and the Racine St. bridge in Winnebago County.

“Namely construction of structures, retain walls or bridges themselves where we can protect some of the work and heat some of the materials,” said Tim Rank, the Project Development Manager with WISDOT.

But work on the ground will pause when temperatures drop below freezing.

“When things freeze up, it’s hard to put down asphalt. It’s hard to get concrete to cure down. And it’s hard to work with a frozen grade and do much for moving dirt,” he said.

Rank said more than 30 road projects were completed this year, but these winter projects need to carry on to stay on schedule and on budget.

“We’re expecting very minimal traffic impacts, but in general, we still want to make sure that the public is aware that when they’re in a work zone--they are alert,” he said.

