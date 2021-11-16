Advertisement

Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19

Stainbrook family
Stainbrook family(GoFundMe)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin State Trooper with ties to Waushara County has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Trooper Daniel Stainbrook died Monday, according to the Wisconsin Troopers Association.

A GoFundMe for the Stainbrook family says he had been hospitalized since Oct. 27 in Wisconsin Rapids.

CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

Trooper Stainbrook leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Donations to the GoFundMe will benefit the Stainbrook family.

In February, Stainbrook was among several troopers to be recognized for lifesaving at the State Patrol Awards.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Stainbrook, Trooper Trevin Szulczewski and Inspector Tye Howver responded to a crash in Adams County. They found a minivan in a drainage ditch at the bottom of an embankment. Water was rising in the van and two occupants couldn’t escape.

Stainbrook entered the van through a rear hatch while the other troopers waded into the water. They were able to free two women from the van. The women were treated at a hospital and survived.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police identify victim of gas station shooting
Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated had 5x more infections, 15x more deaths in October
A suspect robs Little Caesar's on Green Bay's Ashland Ave. Nov. 3, 2021.
Green Bay Police looking for information on Little Caesar’s robber

Latest News

November 16 Birthday Club
November 16 Birthday Club
Green Bay Holiday Parade
Green Bay Holiday Parade returns Saturday
Alcohol-related injuries are on the rise and police are trying to figure out why
Toys for Tots logo
Toys for Tots