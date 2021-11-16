Wisconsin marijuana bill tries to find middle ground

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A bipartisan bill introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature would lighten penalties for marijuana possession in many parts of the state and increase fines in a few of the state’s largest communities.

Current state law makes first-time marijuana possession a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

Under the plan sponsored by Republican Rep. Shae Sortwell, of Two Rivers, and Democratic Sen. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, of Milwaukee, the state penalty for possessing up to 14 grams of marijuana would be reduced to a $100 civil forfeiture.

Local governments are currently allowed to establish their own penalties for possessing small amounts of cannabis. The new proposal would require communities to enforce fines between $100 and $250, along with up to 40 hours of community service.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.