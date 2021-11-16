Advertisement

Wisconsin air travel returning to pre-pandemic levels

Travelers at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (WBAY file photo)
Travelers at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (WBAY file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin airports are returning to pre-pandemic traffic levels as the busy holiday season gets underway.

Dane County Regional Airport has seen traffic increase every month this year since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available.

At Milwaukee County’s Mitchell International Airport the number of flights during Thanksgiving week is expect to be up 50% compared to last year, but down about 7% compared to the same week in 2019.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport director Marty Piette says the size of the airport means even on a busy day, travelers are unlikely to wait long at TSA checkpoints. 

