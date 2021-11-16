Sen. Jacque says he feels great, focused on family and work after bout with covid

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a story you’ll only see on Action 2 News, State Senator André Jacque says he feels great and more focused following his experience with Covid-19.

Over the summer, the Republican lawmaker was hospitalized but in the past few weeks has returned to work.

“I’ve been able to have a pretty successful legislative session for my constituents. I’ve got seven bills signed into law so far, another three sitting on the governor’s desk,” Jacque, R - De Pere, said.

Jacque was intubated and put on a ventilator this summer, but was discharged on September 21. Last week, Jacque received a standing ovation on the senate floor.

Action 2 News asked him if being hospitalized changed his outlook.

“I think anytime that you have a significant health issue, you really get an opportunity to refocus on family, and I am very blessed to have an amazing wife and kids,” he said.

In August, his wife issued a statement to Action 2 News urging the public to place trust in medical professionals who recommend the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the 16th of that month, Jacque was taken to the hospital to be treated for pneumonia after he tested positive for covid. At the time his office said he did not know how he contracted the illness.

“It’s not about me. I think everybody knows people affected by covid, and you know it’s not something that discriminates based on age, or race, or partisan identification,” Jacque said.

When asked by Action 2 News, Jacque declined to say whether or not he was vaccinated.

“Whenever there have been media inquiries, and I know a number of my democratic colleagues as well, have just kind of said that’s a personal medical decision,” Jacque said.

Jacque added that these past few months have been tough on his family but hopes to just focus on his work.

He serves the 1st Senate District, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee Counties, as well as portions of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc Counties.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.