Overdose rescue boxes installed across UW-Oshkosh campus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh will notice new overdose rescue boxes on display in every residence hall starting today.

They contain Narcan, which is used after a drug overdose.

All ten residence halls have one in the lobby area, which can be used prior to the arrival of first responders.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said, “It’s unfortunate that we have to do this but it’s the reality we all live in these days and fentanyl of course is becoming more prevalent in the region, overdoses are on the increase and we’re just very concerned that students might get ahold of something they have no idea what it is.”

Last year the state had more 1,226 opioid deaths, which are up by 34 percent, and in Winnebago County 37 people died. That’s an increase of 85 percent.

Campus police recall at least one problem in the past.

“A couple years ago we had an overdose. It was an accidental overdose because of medication. At the time we didn’t have Narcan but the fire department was able to use it and it turned out to be a happy ending but it’s all about getting Narcan to somebody overdosing as fast as possible,” said Chief Kurt Liebold of the UW-Oshkosh Police Department.

Besides every member of law enforcement knowing how to administer the kits, the university will conduct training thru January so student staff at residence halls can become certified as well.

The cost of rescue boxes is being covered by a group called, Wisconsin Voices for Recovery, and organizers tell us, the university will be among the first in the state to be able to provide this help.

“Our mission is to get these boxes installed all across the state of Wisconsin, getting them in the community. They’re currently free. The availability of Narcan can save a life,” added Cindy Burzinski of Wisconsin Voices for Recovery.

The university says the boxes could be added to other areas of the campus in the future.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.