MILDER, BUT WITH GUSTY WINDS INTO THE MIDWEEK

It’s cold, but calm across northeast Wisconsin. However, the wind is about to pick up... There’s a strong storm system moving east out of the Canadian Rockies. Even though this storm is not directly heading towards us, it is going to give us plenty of wind over the next couple days. Look for breezy southeast winds this afternoon, with gusts over 25 mph. While, that wind will draw in milder highs in the 40s in most areas, it’s really going to feel like the 30s when you consider the wind chill factor.

As that weathermaker tracks to the north of us, we’ll see thickening clouds across northeast Wisconsin. That onshore southeast wind might create a few showers by the lakeshore this afternoon. There’s also a SLIGHT chance of a shower overnight and into daybreak Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the state. Otherwise, the forecast looks mainly dry for the rest of the week.

“Buck fever” is developing with many of our hunters, who are eagerly watching the weekend forecast... It still looks like most, if not all of the tracking snow will melt away between now and the opener. A few snowflakes are possible early Saturday morning, but otherwise, the day looks partly sunny. Temperatures will likely be near the freezing mark around dawn, but a brisk south wind will push afternoon high temperatures into the 40s.

Keep an eye on the forecast as we END the weekend... We may see rain to turn to snow late Sunday. There’s potential for some accumulating snow heading into early Monday morning... Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. A lakeside shower? HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers. LOW: 42, steady temperatures

WEDNESDAY: An early shower? Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Daybreak flakes? Clouds, then some sun. Milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool. Late rain, then snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Morning snow, then clearing. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 31

