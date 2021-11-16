MILD WEDNESDAY... TURNING COLDER THURSDAY

While a stray shower or sprinkle is possible across northern areas this evening, most spots will remain dry. The same goes for tonight, when there could be a few sprinkles through the Fox Cities and southward. Breezy winds continue, and temperatures will hold steady after dropping into the lower 40s.

Expect more clouds than sun on Wednesday, but temperatures will stay mild, in the 40s. Westerly winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph throughout the day. Showers will pass south of the Fox Valley. The wind turns to the west-northwest on Thursday as colder air returns.

A few passing snow showers may move through on Thursday as the cold air arrives... especially across northern Wisconsin. Highs tumble back into the middle 30s with wind gusts to 30 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy into Friday, and there may be a spotty, late-day mix then as well. Highs will be in the 30s once again.

The start to Wisconsin’s gun-deer season Saturday morning looks like it will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will start around 30 degrees (20s NORTH) with highs rising into the middle 40s. Sunday should start dry, but could turn messy with a mix of rain and snow as our next big weathermaker gets into the area. Although the Fox Valley and southern Wisconsin would likely start with rain, accumulating snow looks possible on the backside of this system late Sunday into Monday. Obviously, there’s still a lot of time to go before this storm arrives... so things can, and will change. We’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as the system develops. Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers... especially south. LOW: 41, steady temperatures

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. Showers pass south. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and blustery. Occasional flakes. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool, but with less wind. Late-day mix? HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with a wintry mix developing... snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Cloudy with lingering light snow. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. HIGH: 32

