Menasha Police: Portion of Main Street now open following fire at Gunderson Cleaners

Fire at Gunderson Cleaners
Fire at Gunderson Cleaners(Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Police say drivers are now able to access all of Main Street in Menasha.

Earlier in the afternoon, officers were requesting the public to avoid the portion of Main Street between Tayco and Milwaukee Streets due to a fire at Gunderson Cleaners.

A short time later, police said the area is back open.

No details regarding the fire have been released. Action 2 News will update this story as more details become available.

INITIAL REPORT: Police are asking community members in Menasha to avoid a section of town as crews battle a fire at an area business.

According to Menasha Police, firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Gunderson Cleaners.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Main Street between Tayco Street and Milwaukee Street.

No other details about the fire were immediately released. Check back for updates.

