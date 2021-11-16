INTERVIEW: Charlie Berens’ “The Midwest Survival Guide”

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - “Manitowoc Minute” host and local comedian Charlie Berens has published a book that’s for people born and raised in the Midwest and people who want to understand them.

“The Midwest Survival Guide” covers such topics as dating rituals, why we tell our loved ones “watch out for deer,” and how to look your best in flannel.

The book is as colorful as Charlie, and like all the greatest literature, it has pictures. It’s available at the finest book sellers online or in brick-and-mortar.

Charlie talks with our Chris Roth about his ideas and inspirations and how to survive the Midwest.

