Green Bay Holiday Parade returns Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The sights and sounds of the season will be merry in Green Bay this weekend for the 37th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade.

The parade is Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. The route goes through Jefferson, Cherry and Washington Streets.

There will be floats, balloons, marching bands, dancers, singers and Santa and his reindeer.

After the parade, families will be able to get a photo with Santa with the YWCA.

