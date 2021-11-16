Advertisement

Green Bay Holiday Parade returns Saturday

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The sights and sounds of the season will be merry in Green Bay this weekend for the 37th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade.

The parade is Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. The route goes through Jefferson, Cherry and Washington Streets.

There will be floats, balloons, marching bands, dancers, singers and Santa and his reindeer.

After the parade, families will be able to get a photo with Santa with the YWCA.

CLICK HERE for the parade route and map.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police identify victim of gas station shooting
Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers stock sale begins Tuesday
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated had 5x more infections, 15x more deaths in October
A suspect robs Little Caesar's on Green Bay's Ashland Ave. Nov. 3, 2021.
Green Bay Police looking for information on Little Caesar’s robber

Latest News

Alcohol-related injuries are on the rise and police are trying to figure out why
Toys for Tots logo
Toys for Tots
November 15 Birthday Club
November 15 Birthday Club
Pay it Forward for Crew
Pay it Forward for Crew collects toys for patients at Children’s Wisconsin in Neenah