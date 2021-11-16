Father Carr’s and COTS team up to help the homeless in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two well-known Fox Valley organizations that help the homeless are now teaming up. Father Carr’s in Oshkosh and Appleton-based COTS announced a collaboration to expand their offered services, with the help of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.

For more than 40 years, Father Carr’s Place 2B has been coming to the aid of the homeless in Oshkosh, the organization offering food, shelter, clothing, health care, and ministry to those in need. While the volunteer-based organization has been successful, it was looking to improve the services it offers.

According to Father Carr’s executive director, John Nieman, “When we get the homeless in, they’re here, it’s up to them, maybe two to four to five months. We want them to save enough money to have first month’s rent, last month’s rent, security deposit. And then sometimes they leave, they don’t have all of the tools they need and the fall back into the homelessness.”

That’s where the COTS program comes in. More of a transitional shelter, it provides clients with additional skills to make them more successful. “We focus on employment/education, housing stability, well-being which includes dental, primary care, as well as, behavioral health services, and then we work on pro-social activities,” says Cindy Sahotsky, executive director of COTS.

With the help of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, COTS was able to work with Father Carr’s to take over its former women and children’s homeless shelter. Father Carr’s is moving all its shelters into one building, providing space for the COTS program.

“We were asked to come here a few years ago and we’ve been looking and looking for a spot. It was really difficult to find the right place, and this opportunity showed up and it’s absolutely perfect for all of the things that we do,” says Sahotsky.

The facility on the Father Carr’s campus will still be used to house the homeless, but it will be under the direction of COTS. Clients in the COTS program will stay for up to two years, with an additional three years of follow up to make sure they’re successful. The goal of both Father Carr’s and COTS is to help the homeless, and this new collaboration is just the beginning.

John Nieman says, “We can send our people to a different place, to gain more knowledge and tools to really get out there in the real world.”

The new COTS facility in Oshkosh hopes to be operational early in the new year.

