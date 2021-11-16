COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 4,000 cases confirmed, 32 deaths added

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin confirmed nearly 4,000 more people (3,981) with the COVID-19 virus in the past 24-hour period. It’s the largest one-day increase since October 5, excluding cumulative updates on Mondays (the state doesn’t publish updates on weekends). Beyond that, we had to look all the way back to December 12, 2020 -- more than 11 months ago -- to find this many cases confirmed in a day.

The state is averaging 2,953 cases per day. That average was helped by fewer positive test results over the weekend, because Wisconsin added more than 3,000 cases every day Tuesday through Friday last week. Sheboygan County crossed 18,000 cases Tuesday.

The positivity rate’s 7-day average held steady at 10.8% for a second day -- the highest percentage of positive tests since January 4.

State numbers show 200 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday’s report. By our calculations, Wisconsin averages 127 admissions per day for COVID-19 treatment. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,127 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals Monday, with 315 of them in intensive care. Northeast health care region hospitals had 166 of those patients, with 32 in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 97, including 15 in ICU.

Thirty-two more deaths were reported to the state, and 8 of them were in WBAY’s viewing area in Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Langlade, Waushara and Winnebago counties. The DHS says 22 of the deaths were in the past 30 days and Wisconsin averaged 14 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last 7 days.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports a total 833,881 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the first case in February, 2020. Over that time, more than 44,000 people (44,395) were hospitalized, or 5.32% of cases. A total 8,779 people died, which is 1.05% of cases.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS hasn’t published vaccination numbers since November 5, when it says Walgreens made changes to its vaccination records nationwide. The DHS says it won’t publish the changes until it’s confident the data are correct and the problem’s been fixed.

Monday the DHS released a monthly comparison that shows 1 in 45 people who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in October. Among the fully vaccinated, the infection rate was 1 in 218.

People who weren’t fully vaccinated in October (or never vaccinated) had 5 times the risk of being infected, 11 times the risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5 times the risk of dying from it.

It’s important to note, because of their higher risk of getting the virus, people who weren’t fully vaccinated or never vaccinated also had a higher risk of spreading the virus to people around them.

The DHS considers a person fully vaccinated if at least two weeks passed since their final dose -- either the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The DHS doesn’t break down the “not fully vaccinated” numbers by people who are partially vaccinated and those who never received a vaccine. By mid-October, 54.7% of Wisconsin’s population completed their vaccine series (14% of the population -- children under 12 -- wasn’t eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at this time).

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare mobile testing clinics all offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the end of the clinic. This week’s schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Wednesday, Nov. 17 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 42,489 cases (+302) (278 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 7,622 cases (+35) (60 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,210 cases (67 deaths)

Dodge – 15,630 cases (+69) (207 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,721 cases (+20) (34 deaths)

Florence - 561 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,696 cases (+106) (154 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,472 cases (+13) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,521 cases (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,616 cases (+18) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,428 cases (50 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,125 cases (+15) (34 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 3,191 cases (+9) (43 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 10,762 cases (+65) (89 deaths)

Marinette - 6,435 cases (+87) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,720 cases (48 deaths)

Menominee – 967 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,276 cases (+23) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 26,890 757 cases (+133) (252 deaths)

Shawano – 6,389 cases (+34) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 18,067 cases (+188) (171 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,141 cases (+70) (144 deaths)

Waushara – 3,192 cases (+14) (49 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 24,717 cases (+60) (250 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

