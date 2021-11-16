Brown County Public Health hosting kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Public Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children Tuesday.

The clinic is located at Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Place, Green Bay. Hours are 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The clinic is for children ages 5-18. They will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for that age group.

The clinic will also offer the flu shot.

“Based on the available information, the appropriate federal agencies have determined this vaccine is safe and effective for children,” said Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree. “By getting your children vaccinated, we can help decrease number of cases, hospitalizations and reports of long-term symptoms in younger people. We are encouraging all parents and guardians in Brown County to get their kids vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

CLICK HERE for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and kids.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.