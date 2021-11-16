Advertisement

Brown County Public Health hosting kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

PHDMC anticipates they can begin administering vaccines by early next week.
PHDMC anticipates they can begin administering vaccines by early next week.(WMTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Public Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children Tuesday.

The clinic is located at Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Place, Green Bay. Hours are 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The clinic is for children ages 5-18. They will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for that age group.

The clinic will also offer the flu shot.

“Based on the available information, the appropriate federal agencies have determined this vaccine is safe and effective for children,” said Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree. “By getting your children vaccinated, we can help decrease number of cases, hospitalizations and reports of long-term symptoms in younger people. We are encouraging all parents and guardians in Brown County to get their kids vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

CLICK HERE for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and kids.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police identify victim of gas station shooting
Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Packers stock sale begins Tuesday
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated had 5x more infections, 15x more deaths in October
A suspect robs Little Caesar's on Green Bay's Ashland Ave. Nov. 3, 2021.
Green Bay Police looking for information on Little Caesar’s robber

Latest News

Family members say the couple were planning to get vaccinated before their wedding. But before...
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 one week apart
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated had 5x more infections, 15x more deaths in October
There have been no identified deer COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.
Deer gun hunting season starts this weekend amidst national deer COVID concerns
Nursing home
INTERVIEW: Nursing home staffing shortage