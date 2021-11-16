BREEZY, MILD NEXT 2 DAYS

Cloudy skies continue for our Tuesday afternoon and evening. While a stray shower or sprinkle is possible over the next 24 hours, most spots will remain dry. Highs today will be in the 40s for a change but wind speeds later on may be over 20 mph.

Steady temperatures in the 40s are likely overnight. Once again, there could be a stray shower or sprinkle. Gusty winds in the early evening should relax a bit going into the later part of the night.

Expect more clouds than sun on Wednesday but temperatures stay in the 40s. Westerly winds will be gusty for a good chunk of the day.

A few passing snow showers may move through on Thursday, especially across northern Wisconsin. No issues are expected in our neck of the woods. Highs tumble back into the mid 30s and it’ll be brisk with gusty WNW winds continuing.

There is a chance of some light rain and/or snow late Friday into early Saturday. It doesn’t look like much at this time. Overall, the start to firearm deer season Saturday morning in Wisconsin appears like it will be reasonably tame but seasonably chilly.

The next big weathermaker is lurking for the Sunday & Monday timeframe. Recent data suggest that we may have a better opportunity for more accumulating snow during this time. We’ll continue to fine tune things as things get closer so stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. A lakeside shower? HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers. LOW: 42, steady temperatures

WEDNESDAY: An early shower? Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Daybreak flakes? Clouds, then some sun. Milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool. Late rain, then snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Morning snow, then clearing. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 31

