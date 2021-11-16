Advertisement

Amber Alert: 14-year-old boy abducted in New York believed to be in serious danger

James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.
James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager kidnapped in Rochester, New York, New York State Police said.

James Fernandez Reyes was taken at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in circumstances that may indicate he’s in danger of serious harm or death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The 14-year-old boy is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

James was reportedly abducted by four or five men wearing masks, who left in a gold, midsized SUV with New York state license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police identify victim of gas station shooting
Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated had 5x more infections, 15x more deaths in October
A suspect robs Little Caesar's on Green Bay's Ashland Ave. Nov. 3, 2021.
Green Bay Police looking for information on Little Caesar’s robber

Latest News

Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds
An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard...
Armored truck security guard killed in attempted robbery in Chicago
FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts