Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES covers COVID-19: Genes, boosters and masks

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz dives into COVID-19 coverage with three important findings in the pandemic fight.

Scientists identified a gene that increases a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. Brad explains what this gene does that makes people who have it more susceptible. He also tells you why it’s not a reason to panic -- it’s a reason to have hope.

He graphs how mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters improves your immune system’s response. See which combinations worked best.

Plus, disposable face masks don’t need to be disposed of in landfills. Five minutes doing this makes the mask as good as new against COVID-19 and other viruses, in this 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police identify victim of gas station shooting
Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated had 5x more infections, 15x more deaths in October
A suspect robs Little Caesar's on Green Bay's Ashland Ave. Nov. 3, 2021.
Green Bay Police looking for information on Little Caesar’s robber

Latest News

Prevea Health is rolling out new technology using a radio frequency chip to help breast...
Doctors using radio frequency chip to locate possible breast cancer during surgery
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 4,000 cases confirmed, 32 deaths added
Dr. Rai and Aisha Morales
Dr. Rai recommends boosters, child vaccinations ahead of holidays
PHDMC anticipates they can begin administering vaccines by early next week.
Brown County Public Health hosting kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday