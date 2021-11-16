3 BRILLIANT MINUTES covers COVID-19: Genes, boosters and masks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz dives into COVID-19 coverage with three important findings in the pandemic fight.

Scientists identified a gene that increases a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. Brad explains what this gene does that makes people who have it more susceptible. He also tells you why it’s not a reason to panic -- it’s a reason to have hope.

He graphs how mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters improves your immune system’s response. See which combinations worked best.

Plus, disposable face masks don’t need to be disposed of in landfills. Five minutes doing this makes the mask as good as new against COVID-19 and other viruses, in this 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

