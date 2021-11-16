3 arrested following armed robbery in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say three people are now in custody following what they say was an armed robbery and shots fired incident earlier this month.

According to Neenah Police, officers were called to the 900 block of Gray Drive for a report of gunshots coming from a home in the area just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2.

The following day, police officers in Milwaukee contacted the Neenah Police Department, saying there was a person with a gunshot wound on their leg at a Milwaukee hospital.

Police say the person who was hospitalized had been in the Neenah home, and were shot during a robbery.

Two people, identified as 34-year-old Rashad Miller and 33-year-old Darques Brown were identified as suspects, and were arrested on November 3 for outstanding probation and parole warrants.

A third person, identified by police as 26-year-old Brittany Pitzrick, was identified as the third party during the incident, and was arrested on Friday, November 12.

Formal charges are pending for all three suspects, and have been referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney.

If you have information about the robbery, you’re asked to contact Investigative Lieutenant Pat Pedersen at 920-886-6033.

