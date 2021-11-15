Advertisement

Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves

Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Photo taken by Ashley Herek(Ashley Herek Photography)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - On Nov. 3, a Waupaca family was forever changed. Ryan Giefer, 32, was found dead after not returning from hunting. Police said he likely fell out of his tree stand in an accident. Now his family and the community are grieving. His funeral took place on Nov. 11 and the room was filled.

“Everybody knows Ryan Giefer,” said Ryan Vos-Orrington, Brother-In-Law.

He was an avid outdoorsman who grew up in Waupaca and attended UW-Stevens Point for college. He later became a wastewater management superintendent for the City of Wisconsin Rapids. Vos-Orrington said he was beloved by the community. That’s why so many in their area are trying to help his wife Rachel Giefer and three children. Even strangers are stepping up to help after hearing their situation.

Just before Ryan Giefer died, he and Rachel had begun demolition on parts of their 1800s dream farmhouse. They wanted to fix it up, but it was left torn apart. Local businesses are chipping in their time to help her with it. Others are helping with finances.

Ryan was the breadwinner of the family and had health insurance for them. With Rachel on maternity leave from her daycare job, with her 3-week-old baby, finances are a worry. While family and the community have been generous, Vos-Orrington said more help would be greatly appreciated.

If you’d like to contribute, you can click on the GiveInKind link or Gofundme.

“All the love and thoughts and prayers that are coming in its spreading like wildfire,” said Vos-Orrington.

But even with the support, it’s extremely difficult for Rachel and the kids.

“He was so good with the kids... He would let Harper, his 5-year-old, paint his nails and play dress-up. He just loved and adored those kids,” said Vos-Orrington.

Vos-Orrington said Ryan and Rachel were so good at living in the moment and having little celebrations in life. He reminds us to do the same.

“All of this is really a reminder, I think that time isn’t promised and it’s something that just has to be cherished,” said Vos-Orrington.

Here is the link to the obituary to learn more about Ryan Giefer and his family.

