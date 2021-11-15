TURNING MILDER... BUT BREEZY FOR THE MID-WEEK

Another chilly night is on tap tonight with lows in the lower 20s. Winds will be light with only some high, thin cloud cover overhead. Those clouds will thicken on Tuesday and the wind will gradually increase. Highs should push back into the middle 40s with southeast wind gusts to 25 mph late.

A few isolated showers are possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night, but moisture is going to be very limited with this system. Winds will strengthen at night... as a result, temperatures will stay rather mild overnight. Lows should be around 40 degrees Wednesday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper half of the 40s with westerly gusts to 25 mph.

We’ll be turning colder on Thursday as winds turn to the northwest. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and a few light snow showers are possible. There should be little to no accumulation. Highs will be limited to the middle 30s with lows back in the 20s at night. There may also be a chance for some light wintry mix early Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on things... but for now, it looks rather spotty in nature and probably not significant enough for tracking.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Otherwise, mainly clear. Cold & quiet. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy late. A stray shower? HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy. Milder, but breezy. Shower pass south. HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and blustery. Spotty flakes possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Less wind. More clouds than sun. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: An early wintry mix? Otherwise, mostly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty wintry mix possible. HIGH: 36

