Thanksgiving holiday travel expected to nearly reach pre-pandemic numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gas prices continue to go up nationwide with no expectation to go down before Thanksgiving.

“Gas prices are crazy. $3.04 here. They’re $3.44 in Illinois. Janesville, I was there yesterday, at $3.19. Milwaukee, they’re at $3.00, but they’re going up,” said Ruben Casarez, a man who delivers auto parts across Wisconsin.

AAA predicts 53.4 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. It’s not exactly pre-pandemic levels like in 2019, but it’s about 13% more than last year.

“We’re expecting about 1.1 million Wisconsin residents to be traveling,” said Nick Jarmusz, a Public Information Officer with AAA. “For purposes of our forecast, we define traveling as going more than 50 miles or more from home.”

Just like the national data, automobile travel dominates the holiday forecast for Wisconsin with 954,000 people choosing to drive.

“Here in Wisconsin, we’re not seeing quite as high as prices as other regions in the country are seeing. Particularly within the Green Bay and Fox Valley region, you typically will see lower gas prices than you will in other parts of the state,” said Jarmusz.

He added that the national price average for gas is at $3.41 per gallon. In Wisconsin, the average is $3.12.

It can definitely add up, but Jarmusz said many people save money by staying with family instead of a hotel, or choose fast food over dining at a restaurant.

The gas prices are not making Casarez pump the brakes on Thanksgiving plans.

“Maybe I’ll cut back on some gifts,” Casarez said as he laughed. “But you gotta get to where you gotta go. You gotta visit family and this time of year, you gotta see family so you can’t let gas stop that.”

You can read more on the Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast by clicking here.

