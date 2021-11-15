Advertisement

Jones, Gary may have dodged major injuries

Reports suggest mild MCL sprain for RB; Gary may attempt to play Sunday
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones could be out one-to-two weeks with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Jones has a mild MCL sprain. Jones had an MRI Monday.

Jones left the Packers-Seahawks game in the third quarter. He injured his right knee after a six-yard carry.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a hyperextened right elbow in Sunday’s win over Seattle; but he too may have avoided a serious injury. Several reports Monday say the 3rd year pro may even try to play this Sunday in Minnesota, if he can perform with a brace.

Before suffering the injury in the 4th quarter, Gary had a sack of Russell Wilson to give him a career-high 5.5 sacks on the season. He has been the team’s most consistent pass rusher all season in the absence of Za’Darius Smith, who played in just one game before back surgery placed him to injured reserve.

The Packers defeated the Seahawks 17-0. At 8-2, they lead the NFC North by 3.5 games over the 4-5 Vikings. The Packers visit Minnesota Sunday with the kickoff set for noon..

Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates his second touchdown run during the second half of an...
GAME BLOG: Packers shut out Seahawks at home, 17-0

