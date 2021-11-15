Jones, Gary may have dodged major injuries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones could be out one-to-two weeks with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Jones has a mild MCL sprain. Jones had an MRI Monday.

Jones left the Packers-Seahawks game in the third quarter. He injured his right knee after a six-yard carry.

Great news for the Packers. https://t.co/RujuXxIKzY — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) November 15, 2021

This time frame means the Packers avoid having to put Aaron Jones on IR, which would sideline him at least three weeks. Now Packers can see how Jones progresses through this week and then make a determination. https://t.co/xkona9hhny — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

#Packers have their bye (finally) after the next 2 games - @Min, vs LAR - so he could be full strength when team returns after the bye; if they choose conservative route https://t.co/baEHvXa8cE — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 15, 2021

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a hyperextened right elbow in Sunday’s win over Seattle; but he too may have avoided a serious injury. Several reports Monday say the 3rd year pro may even try to play this Sunday in Minnesota, if he can perform with a brace.

This would be a very lucky (non)break #Packers https://t.co/nk6WvgzjZm — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 15, 2021

Before suffering the injury in the 4th quarter, Gary had a sack of Russell Wilson to give him a career-high 5.5 sacks on the season. He has been the team’s most consistent pass rusher all season in the absence of Za’Darius Smith, who played in just one game before back surgery placed him to injured reserve.

The Packers defeated the Seahawks 17-0. At 8-2, they lead the NFC North by 3.5 games over the 4-5 Vikings. The Packers visit Minnesota Sunday with the kickoff set for noon..

