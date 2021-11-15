Report: Mercilus to miss the rest of season due to bicep injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple Packers players were injured during Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks, and a new report says one of them will likely miss the rest of the season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports linebacker Whitney Mercilus will miss the rest of this season after tearing his biceps Sunday afternoon.

Packers’ LB Whitney Mercilus, who brought added pass rush to Green Bay since the team signed him this season, tore his biceps Sunday and will miss the rest of this season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

Earlier in the day, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Mercilus’ injury, saying in part “it’s just one of those unfortunate things that happen.”

The Packers signed Mercilus in late October in hopes of helping their pass rush after he was released by the Houston Texans. He was drafted by the Texans in 2012.

LaFleur not sounding very optimistic about Whitney Mercilus' biceps injury....practice squad is likely going to be called upon for OLB's #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 15, 2021

You could hear it in Matt Lafleur's voice when talking about Mercilus this afternoon, knew it was something bad. https://t.co/py1Qt2gPiV — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) November 15, 2021

On Rashan Gary: "We're still evaluating him."



Sounds like Whitney Mercilus' biceps injury might be a season-ender: "That's a tough one. I feel bad for him. ... It's just one of those unfortunate things that happen." https://t.co/TMqIOnKRyH — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 15, 2021

During Sunday’s game, the team reports Mercilus had one sack, and was on the verge of another when he was injured.

The news comes after reports regarding the injuries sustained by running back Aaron Jones and linebacker Rashan Gary surfaced earlier in the day.

Schefter also reported Jones has a mild MCL sprain, and had an MRI on Monday. He may be out one to two weeks. Meanwhile, Gary has a hyperextended right elbow, and reports say he may try to play this coming weekend in Minnesota with a brace.

