Pay it Forward for Crew collects toys for patients at Children’s Wisconsin in Neenah

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wrightstown family is holding a toy drive in memory of their late son.

The Liebergen family started Pay it Forward for Crew to collect toys and donate them to Children’s Wisconsin Fox Valley Clinic in Neenah.

In August of 2020, the Liebergens received devastating news. A 20-week ultrasound showed their third child, Crew, had no heartbeat. Crew was born and the family was able to spend 12 hours with him.

“This drive is personal to me because we are helping families with kids in the hospital. We lost our child, but it’s got to be just as heartbreaking to be stuck in the hospital at Christmas with one of your children,” says Kevin Liebergen.

The toys will be given to children at Christmastime and throughout the year as children undergo treatments at the hospital.

CLICK HERE to donate.

This is the second year of the toy drive. In 2020, more than 200 toys were donated to the hospital.

