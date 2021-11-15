Patriarch’s trial in Ethan Hauschultz murder delayed

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The court-appointed guardian of Ethan Hauschultz is getting at least a three-month delay in his trial on charges stemming from the boy’s murder.

Monday, Timothy Hauschultz appeared in Manitowoc County court for a pre-trial conference. He’s charged with felony murder, intentionally contributing to delinquency causing death, and being party to the crime of child abuse-intentionally causing harm.

The defense argued that prosecutors abused their discretion in the case pertaining to a witness, but the judge disagreed. Hauschultz’s trial was scheduled to start on December 6, but now a status hearing is set on that date and another status hearing will be held on March 2.

Seven-year-old Ethan and his siblings were put in the care of Mr. Hauschultz and his wife Tina McKeever-Hauschultz in 2017, despite Mr. Hauschultz having a criminal record. Their son, Damian, was 14 years old when he repeatedly shoved, hit and kicked Ethan, rolled a 40-pound log over the 60-pound boy’s chest, stood on the boy who was face down in a puddle, and buried Ethan under what he called a “coffin” of snow. An autopsy found the child died from hypothermia and blunt force injuries.

The siblings told investigators Mr. Hauschultz frequently punished them by making them walk laps around the yard carrying heavy logs, which he picks out. The siblings said that week they were required to carry wood every day for two hours a day for not knowing their Bible verses. Damian was tasked with making sure that punishment was carried out.

Damian Hauschultz pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to 20 years in prison last September. Tina McKeever-Hauschultz pleaded no contest to Fail/Prevent Mental Harm to Child and Child Abuse-Fail/Prevent Great Harm and was sentenced to 5 years in prison last March.

The case inspired “Ethan’s Law,” which Gov. Evers signed this summer. The law protects children from being placed with known abusers.

