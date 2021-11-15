Packers fans happy to welcome the cold and Aaron Rodgers back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All the snow today and yesterday definitely didn’t put a damper on Packers fans’ spirits.

“I love the snow games,” Ricky Parins, a lifelong Packers fan from Green Bay said. “They’re my favorite games ever.”

When asked if fans were ready for Aaron Rodgers to step back in the pocket after sitting out last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as a result of testing positive for COVID-19, “absolutely,” Frank Mazanka, a Packers fan living in Van Dyne, WI, emphasized. “[Rodgers is] certainly the best guy for the job. So, I am pleased to see that.”

Seattle Seahawks fans were celebrating their own star quarterback making his return with Russell Wilson leading the offense after missing three games with an injured finger.

“Yeah! Go Hawks,” Seahawks fan, Eddie Canter from Bonney Lake, WA exclaimed. “You’re saying the wrong thing,” Addison Canter, his 11-year-old daughter who is a proud Packers fan, shouted back.

While fans were excited about the spectacular QB matchup, cheering the Packers M.V.P. playmaker, Rodgers, wasn’t always easy.

“[I] didn’t like the idea of all the drama beforehand... in the pre-season,” Mazanka shared. “But, it’s game time and you want to put your best team on the field. I think this is the best team and he is a part of that.”

Not to mention the extra effort of flying down from Washington to watch the game in-person.

“Bucket list item with my sister - heck yeah,” Eddie Canter emphasized. “I got to bring my daughter with me, Addison, having a great time.”

Seemingly the journey and wait was worth it.

“This is real Green Bay football,” Thomas Parins, Ricky’s brother, highlighted. Being born and raised in Green Bay has made them prepared for the snowy conditions. “We’re ready, definitely. We’ve been waiting.”

The Packers are likely heading into even more cold weather when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis next Sunday, November 21.

