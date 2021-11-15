Advertisement

NICE TODAY, WARMER & WINDIER TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will remain the theme going into the afternoon and early evening. Look for highs in the mid to upper 30s along with reasonably light wind. The snow we had Sunday will continue to slowly melt.

Another chilly night is on tap tonight with lows in the 20s, perhaps even a few upper 10s as well. Light winds will prevail.

Clouds increase Tuesday along with the wind. Some gusts late in the day could be in the 20-25+ range. A few isolated showers are possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night but moisture is going to be very limited. One positive with southerly winds will be temperatures climbing back into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Breezy/windy weather is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. Once again, not a lot of moisture is expected here but some passing snow showers could occur across northern Wisconsin on Thursday.

Our next best chance of rain/snow activity is Saturday. The latest data is backing off on things just a bit but we’re keeping at least a 30% chance going for now.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds SOUTHWEST of Green Bay. Cold again. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Otherwise, mostly moonlit. Cold & calm. LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Seasonably cool. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Milder, but breezy. A shower SOUTH? HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: An early spotty wintry mix? Otherwise, mostly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 41

