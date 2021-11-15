Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert announces retirement

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - After nearly 40 years in public service, Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert announces he won’t seek re-election. The two term mayor, former state assemblyman, and small business owner wants to spend more time with him family.

“It an honor and a privilege to serve as mayor of this great community, but it’s now time to stop and smell the roses.” Surrounded by his family, Dean Kaufert got choked up as he announced he’s retiring as Mayor of Neenah, and won’t seek re-election in the Spring. It’s a decision that comes after nearly four decades of public service.

According to Kaufert, “In 1985, 36 years ago, I ran for Alderman in the 6th ward. The only goal was to make Neenah better, give something back to the community. Public service and helping people is the simple reason I wanted to get involved.”

In those 36 years, Kaufert served on Neenah’s city council. He spent more than 20 years in the state assembly, before returning to local politics, as mayor of his hometown, in 2014.

In his two terms, he managed to make a difference. He made sure ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah stayed in the city, along with ensuring Kimberly-Clark maintained a footprint in the region. He secured funding for the “Loop the Lake” project, as well as the recently opened plaza in downtown.

“We have a lot of good things going on here and generations to come are going to be able to benefit from some of things that we did,” says Kaufert.

And it’s that next generation Kaufert was thinking about when deciding to retire, choosing to spend his time working his family business, as well as, being with his family -- uninterrupted. He adds, “The baseball games that I’ve missed, the football games that grandpa’s missed, it’s time to give back something to them too.”

Kaufert will serve out the rest of his term -- until a new mayor is elected in the Spring.

