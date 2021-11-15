Advertisement

Morgan Wallen returns to stage after racial slur controversy, tour stops in Green Bay

Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a fourth week on Billboard’s all-genre albums chart on early February.(Instagram: @MorganWallen)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Country music star Morgan Wallen is returning to the stage months after a video showing him shouting a racial slur went public.

Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” tour will stop at the Resch Center on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. You can buy them at reschcenter.com, the Ticket Star box office or by calling 800-895-0071.

Country music stations and some streaming services stopped playing Wallen’s music in February after the video surfaced.

Wallen apologized and told fans not to defend his actions.

“Our actions matter. Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There’s no reason to downplay what I did,” Wallen said.

Fans, however, continued to buy Wallen’s music, helping him top Billboard’s all-genre chart.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
First Alert Update: Green Bay Police search for suspect after woman shot and killed at gas station Sunday
Generic police lights
Dog stolen from Wisconsin home returned, suspect arrested
Snowy view from our deck this November morning.
How much snow did you receive from 11/13-11/14?
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates his second touchdown run during the second half of an...
GAME BLOG: Packers shut out Seahawks at home, 17-0
First-grader Miles Sorensen receives a huge surprise from his classmates and community members
Hundreds surprise 6-year-old boy battling Leukemia outside his home in Menominee

Latest News

November 15 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to the week
November 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly day
Pay it Forward for Crew
WATCH: Toy drive honors late son
Photo taken by Ashley Herek
Waupaca man dies in hunting accident, family grieves