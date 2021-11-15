Morgan Wallen returns to stage after racial slur controversy, tour stops in Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Country music star Morgan Wallen is returning to the stage months after a video showing him shouting a racial slur went public.

Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” tour will stop at the Resch Center on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. You can buy them at reschcenter.com, the Ticket Star box office or by calling 800-895-0071.

Country music stations and some streaming services stopped playing Wallen’s music in February after the video surfaced.

Wallen apologized and told fans not to defend his actions.

“Our actions matter. Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There’s no reason to downplay what I did,” Wallen said.

Fans, however, continued to buy Wallen’s music, helping him top Billboard’s all-genre chart.

