INTERVIEW: Nursing home staffing shortage

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on nursing homes. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living reports a 14% drop in employment at long-term care facilities since the pandemic began. That’s a loss of 221,000 workers.

While some industries are seeing employment numbers rebound, nursing homes are still struggling. Rick Abrams, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association and Wisconsin Centers for Assisted Living, says long-term care was struggling to fill jobs even before the pandemic, with nearly 1 in 4 positions vacant -- that includes certified nursing assistants, dietary aides, and also management.

Abrams talks with our Chris Roth about the combination of factors making it hard to fill these positions -- it’s not just COVID-19. He also looks at what’s in store for long-term facilities in the near-term.

