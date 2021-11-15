Advertisement

Illinois man killed in Manitowoc County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF KOSSUTH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a two-vehicle cash Monday morning in Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a crash on County Highway K at I-43 at about 8:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 70-year-old man who was driving a 2005 Ford Ranger failed to stop at an intersection at the bottom of the I-43 off-ramp.

They say the Ranger was hit by an eastbound Sterling Truck on County Highway K.

The driver of the Sterling truck, identified as a 67-year-old Whitelaw man, was not injured.

Authorities say the man driving the Ranger died at the scene due to what the coroner has ruled was blunt force trauma and head injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the man is from Tinley Park, Illinois.

The crash is still being investigated.

