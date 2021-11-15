Advertisement

Green Bay school keeps 4th, 5th graders home for two weeks due to COVID

Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners in downtown Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A school in downtown Green Bay is closing its 4th and 5th grade classrooms for two weeks. Da Vinci School Principal Tammy Van Dyke says those grades have a high number of COVID-19 cases and students in quarantine.

The students will switch to virtual learning until they return the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Van Dyke says siblings of 4th and 5th grade students are still able to attend school, but parents are advised to monitor all students for any COVID-19 symptoms and report them to the school office.

The Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners teaches students from kindergarten through 8th grade.

