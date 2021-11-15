Advertisement

Green Bay Police looking for information on Little Caesar’s robber

A suspect robs Little Caesar's on Green Bay's Ashland Ave. Nov. 3, 2021.
A suspect robs Little Caesar's on Green Bay's Ashland Ave. Nov. 3, 2021.(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for information on a suspect who robbed a Little Caesar’s on the city’s west side.

On Nov. 3, at about 1 p.m., a suspect entered the pizza place at 1828 S. Ashland Ave and pulled a gun. The suspect got away with some money, but police did not release how much.

The suspect arrived at the Little Caesar’s on foot from the northwest on S. Norwood Ave. They ran off north on S. Norwood.

If you have information, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or leave a tip at http://www.432stop.com. You can remain anonymous.

