COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated had 5x more infections, 15x more deaths in October

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you weren’t fully vaccinated in the month of October, your risk of dying from the COVID-19 virus was 15 times greater than a person who completed their regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a side-by-side comparison of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in October among people who were fully vaccinated and those who weren’t fully vaccinated.

In October, for every 100,000 vaccinated people -- which is the majority of people in Wisconsin -- there were 456.4 cases, 12.2 hospitalizations, and 1.8 deaths.

For every 100,000 unvaccinated or not-fully vaccinated people, there were 2,255.1 cases, 132 hospitalizations, and 27.3 deaths.

This means about 1 in 218 fully vaccinated people had a breakthrough infection. For the rest of the population, 1 in 45 was infected in October.

Put another way, a fully vaccinated person was about 5 times less likely to be infected, 11 times less likely to need a hospital bed, and 15 times less likely to die than a person who was partially or never vaccinated.

The DHS considers a person fully vaccinated if at least two weeks passed since their final dose -- either the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The DHS doesn’t break down the “not fully vaccinated” numbers by people who are partially vaccinated and those who never received a vaccine. By mid-October, 54.7% of Wisconsin’s population completed their vaccine series (14% of the population -- children under 12 -- wasn’t eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at this time).

By far, the most deaths were people 65 and older. They had a rate of 9.2 deaths per 100,000 if they were fully vaccinated and 119.5 deaths per 100,000 if they were unvaccinated (the state says 83.4% of seniors were fully vaccinated by mid-October). The 55-to-64 age group had 1 death per 100,000 among the vaccinated and 22.8 deaths per 100,000 among the unvaccinated (the state says 71.8% of this age group was fully vaccinated by mid-October.

Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations

The DHS numbers released on Monday show the 7-day average of cases climbed since Friday, from 2,649 to 2,862 cases per day. That’s the highest average since September 22. There was a net increase of 6,514 cases diagnosed since Friday’s report, or about 2,171 cases per day. That’s the largest increase over a weekend since September 20 (the state doesn’t publish updates on weekends). Last week, more than 3,000 cases were confirmed each day from Tuesday to Friday, so keep that in mind as we look at the rolling 7-day average throughout the week.

The percentage of tests that are positive for COVID-19 is 10.8%. The positivity rate started rising sharply in late October. Now it’s the highest percentage since shortly into the new year, barely 3 weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine became available.

Since Friday, 25 more COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state. Winnebago County reported 2 deaths; Dodge, Langlade and Outagamie counties each reported 1. Only one death reported on Saturday and 2 on Monday happened within the past 30 days, the state says, and those are the only ones counted in the 7-day average. The DHS says the Wisconsin averaged 14 deaths per day over the past 7 days.

There were 256 people admitted to hospitals since Friday’s report. This is based on cumulative numbers. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) will release current patient numbers after 3:30, taking discharges and deaths into account. Friday there are 1,077 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 294 of them in ICU. The Northeast health care region hospitals had 153 of those patients, 34 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 88 COVID-19 patients, with 15 in intensive care units.

By our calculations, the state is averaging 117 hospital admissions per day. The percentage of cases resulting in hospitalizations dropped slightly, from 5.34% to 5.33% of all cases since February, 2020. Although we’re seeing high numbers of cases each day, a smaller percentage of them are resulting in hospitalizations or deaths. Doctors credit vaccines for that, because people who are vaccinated but get infected anyway are more likely to have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all compared to people who never got the vaccine.

We don’t have current vaccination numbers for Wisconsin. The DHS vaccine data website blames problems with data reporting related to changes Walgreens made to its vaccination records nationwide. The DHS says it won’t publish the changes until it’s confident the issue is corrected and the data are correct. When vaccination data are posted, we also hope to see how many 5- to 11-year-olds were vaccinated since they became eligible for kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a week ago.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

Brown County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 18 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. at the Neville Public Museum. Children ages 5 through 11 will receive the pediatric dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The City of De Pere Health Department announced pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 through 11 at De Pere Community Center. The next one is Tuesday, Nov. 16. Follow-up vaccinations will be given on Dec. 7. The clinics is by appointment only.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare mobile testing clinics all offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the end of the clinic. This week’s schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Wednesday, Nov. 17 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 42,187 cases (+94) (277 deaths)

Calumet – 7,587 cases (+56) (59 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,210 cases (+34) (67 deaths)

Dodge – 15,561 cases (+200) (206 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,701 cases (+18) (34 deaths)

Florence - 554 cases (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,590 cases (+96) (153 deaths)

Forest - 1,459 cases (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,521 cases (+28) (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,598 cases (+10) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,428 cases (+16) (50 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,110 cases (+12) (33 deaths)

Langlade - 3,182 cases (+39) (42 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 10,697 cases (+99) (89 deaths)

Marinette - 6,348 cases (+37) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,720 cases (+30) (48 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 963 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,253 cases (+31) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 26,757 cases (+191) (252 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,355 cases (+22) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 17,879 cases (+70) (171 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,071 cases (+39) (144 deaths)

Waushara – 3,178 cases (+9) (48 deaths)

Winnebago – 24,657 cases (+215) (249 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

