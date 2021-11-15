Advertisement

A COLD START TO THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re coming out of the weekend with more of the same recent cold weather. High temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 30s this afternoon. High pressure stretched out across the western Great Lakes, is helping to keep things colder than normal for the middle of November.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but look for some clouds to the SOUTH & WEST of Green Bay. They’re associated with a warm front that’s out in the Corn Belt. Along this front, there’s a few snow showers in Iowa and Minnesota, but we will stay dry. In fact, most of this week looks dry... There’s a SLIGHT chance of a shower Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with maybe a spotty wintry mix early Saturday.

Speaking of Saturday, that’s the opener of the state’s gun-deer hunting season. Unfortunately, it’s looking like the milder this weather this week will melt our current tracking snow. However, the weekend forecast isn’t too bad... Skies will likely be partly to mostly cloudy with early morning temperatures just below freezing, and afternoon highs in the lower 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds SOUTHWEST of Green Bay. Cold again. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Otherwise, mostly moonlit. Cold & calm. LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Seasonably cool. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Milder, but breezy. A shower SOUTH? HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: An early spotty wintry mix? Otherwise, mostly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 41

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
First Alert Update: Green Bay Police search for suspect after woman shot and killed at gas station Sunday
Generic police lights
Dog stolen from Wisconsin home returned, suspect arrested
Snowy view from our deck this November morning.
How much snow did you receive from 11/13-11/14?
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates his second touchdown run during the second half of an...
GAME BLOG: Packers shut out Seahawks at home, 17-0
First-grader Miles Sorensen receives a huge surprise from his classmates and community members
Hundreds surprise 6-year-old boy battling Leukemia outside his home in Menominee

Latest News

November 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly day
First Alert Weather
CHILLY START TO THE WORK WEEK
Chilly start to the work week
Chilly start to the work week
First Alert Forecast: A look at the start of your work week
First Alert Forecast: A look at the start of your work week