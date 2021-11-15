A COLD START TO THE WEEK

We’re coming out of the weekend with more of the same recent cold weather. High temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 30s this afternoon. High pressure stretched out across the western Great Lakes, is helping to keep things colder than normal for the middle of November.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but look for some clouds to the SOUTH & WEST of Green Bay. They’re associated with a warm front that’s out in the Corn Belt. Along this front, there’s a few snow showers in Iowa and Minnesota, but we will stay dry. In fact, most of this week looks dry... There’s a SLIGHT chance of a shower Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with maybe a spotty wintry mix early Saturday.

Speaking of Saturday, that’s the opener of the state’s gun-deer hunting season. Unfortunately, it’s looking like the milder this weather this week will melt our current tracking snow. However, the weekend forecast isn’t too bad... Skies will likely be partly to mostly cloudy with early morning temperatures just below freezing, and afternoon highs in the lower 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds SOUTHWEST of Green Bay. Cold again. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Otherwise, mostly moonlit. Cold & calm. LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Seasonably cool. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Milder, but breezy. A shower SOUTH? HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: An early spotty wintry mix? Otherwise, mostly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 41

