On the Clock: Packers shutout Seahawks

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers started under center, but it was the Packers defense that stole the show in a 17-0 win over Seattle. The best Packers panel in the business of Jason Wilde, Rob Demovsky, and Mark Daniels break down Green Bay’s victory in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics covered this week include:

  • What’s next for a Packers defense that’s becoming one of the NFL’s best units?
  • Impressions from Rodgers return
  • Concerns for kicker Mason Crosby and the special teams
  • A.J. Dillon carrying the load after Aaron Jones’ injury

